BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Registration for the Brunei Young Leaders Convention 2021 (BYLC 2021) has been extended to March 10.

The convention, slated for March 23-25, aims to unite youth to play a role in national development.

Participants are expected to learn about Brunei Vision 2035 and interact with mentors, a statement from BYLC said.

Local youth social enterprises — Perspective Insan Academy, Al-Huffaz Management and Generasi Bekarih — are organising the convention to encourage youth to conduct effective programmes in achieving Vision 2035.

The motto for BYLC 2021 is B.E.L.I.A, which stands for ‘Believe, Empower, Lead, Inspire and Act’.

Various agencies involving the public and private sectors, communities and youth will be involved in the convention through forums and sharing sessions.

The three-day convention is open to youth aged 18 to 40, including student council leaders, graduates and jobseekers, young professionals as well as passionate youth who are keen to make positive changes.

Youth with special needs and active in entrepreneurship are also encouraged to attend the BYLC 2021, which will be held at the National Service Programme (PKBN) building in Temburong.

Successful applicants will be required to pay a $200 fee but grants are offered to participants to attend for free.

Participants may apply for grants by submitting essays on the convention’s website.

More information on the registration and convention can be found on BYLC 2021’s official social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.