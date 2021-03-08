It is celebrated to appreciate the roles and recognise the achievements of women as we work collectively to drive national progress in various fields that include social, economic, cultural and political spheres.

While the world is still faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the successes of women continue to be celebrated globally through various events planned in accordance with new norms.ms.

The theme for this year is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”. This year’s theme was chosen mainly to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of women and girls all over the world in forging a future and aiding recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in a more equitable manner.

The important role of women is clearly seen in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), over 70 percent of health and social workers globally are women. In Brunei Darussalam, based on the 2019 Labour Force Survey by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, women in Brunei Darussalam make up more that 67 percent of the workforce in the health and social sectors.

For that reason, as a majority of frontliners and first responders, social workers, health workers and not to forget as volunteers, we highly value the key role of our women in working shoulder-to-shoulder, sacrificing time and contributing their resources to the nation and the community.

However the pandemic has also impacted women more because they have a variety of other roles and responsibilities that need to be balanced, from taking care of children, family members who are ill, and also the elderly.

In April 2020, a study by UN Women found that women spend three times as many hours as men in unpaid care and domestic work. This definitely has the potential to limit access to work and can impact career progression for woman, as well as affect their physical and mental health.

Therefore, continued support and commitment towards women is crucial in the post-COVID-19 era, to help ensure the well-being of families and communities, achieve economic progress, and promote greater social development toward national prosperity.