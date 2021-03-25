BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) will accelerate the establishment of a Creative Industry Steering Committee to act as a guiding body for Bruneians working in the arts.

The MCYS minister said on Wednesday that stakeholders from the government and creative industries will be involved in the process.

“Admittedly, a Creative Industry Steering Committee was suggested in 2019 but has not yet been set up,” said YB Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Aminuddin Ihsan POKSMDSP Hj Abidin.

The committee would look at the economic potential and job opportunities for youth in creative fields such as art and media.

He added that the ministry held discussions with several government authorities — including the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry — on the direction of the creative industry, specifically in production, capacity-building and copyright.

“Discussions were also made with the authorities regarding the establishment of Rights of the Cultural and Creative Industries.”

The minister was responding to a question raised by YB Khairunnisa Ash’ari during a session of the Legislative Council.

He added that MCYS facilitated a dialogue with 68 creatives last October on the needs and challenges in their respective fields. They represented fields from music and dance, to more traditional arts such as weaving and calligraphy.

“Of the challenges voiced out was the need for infrastructure, education, marketability, legislation and policies, as well as support from society,” YB Dato Hj Aminuddin said.