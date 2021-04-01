BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Datastream Digital (DST) has launched its new Infinity SUPERSIZED and SUPERSPEED plans – giving existing and new subscribers more internet data and faster speeds.

DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni announced the revised broadband plans at DST’s headquarters on Thursday.

The telco said Infinity has a broadband plan for everyone as it caters to the different needs of Bruneian households.

Existing Infinity subscribers will automatically be upgraded to the new SUPER Infinity plans from April 1, 2021.



Infinity 38

Subscribers of DST’s entry-level plan, Infinity 38, will receive more data from 200GB to 300GB.



Infinity 58

Infinity 58 users will get a data boost from 500GB to 600GB and an increased speed of up to 50mbps from 20mbps.

Infinity 98

The data cap of DST’s Infinity 98 has increased from 1TB to 1.3TB. Users will also be able to enjoy up to 50Mbps of speed compared to 20Mbps in the previous plan.

Infinity 148

Need to share your WiFi connection with many household members? DST’s Infinity 148 premium Unlimited plan has now upgraded its data from 1.3TB to 2TB and the speed is now two times faster from 50Mbps to 100Mbps.



For DST’s Infinity 248 subscribers, they will enjoy the same data and speed but will only pay $148 a month — a discount of $100.

Anyone who would like to sign up or switch to DST’s SUPER Infinity plans will enjoy a special offer from April 1.

DST is giving out free Xiaomi Mi Box S for those who switch to Infinity 58 and a free TP-Link DECO M5 router for those who switch to Infinity 98 and Infinity 148. The offer is valid while stocks last.



Thinking of making that switch to DST SUPER Infinity? You can visit the nearest DST branch or call the 24-hour customer service line 151 for more information.