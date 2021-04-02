BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The health minister has assured Brunei residents the recent rise in imported COVID-19 cases does not pose a high risk of spilling over to the community.

During a press conference to announce the start of Brunei’s vaccine rollout, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar said all of the recent imported cases involved essential travellers who are working in various industries.

Seven imported COVID-19 cases were detected over the past week after the ministry confirmed a new imported infection from the Philippines on Thursday.

“I don’t think we should worry because our border control for air travel is good,” the minister said in response to a reporter’s question whether the increase in number of imported coronavirus cases was a cause for concern.

However, YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham is wary of potential security loopholes in smuggling routes along land borders.

The government has yet to lift its travel ban since it was imposed on March 24 last year, but foreign nationals can still enter and leave the country once they have received approval from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Brunei has one of the strictest border control measures in the world, requiring essential travellers to be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrival. They must also undergo quarantine, with the number of days dependent on the risk category of the country of departure.

Travellers from Malaysia have also been barred from entering Brunei via land and sea crossings since January 13.

The minister added that COVID-19 surveillance testing in the community is still being conducted to ensure there is no widespread community transmissions.

Some 72 imported COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the last locally acquired infection was reported on May 6, 2020.

Fifteen active cases are currently being treated at the National Isolation Centre in Tutong.

The national COVID-19 tally stands at 213, including 195 recoveries and three deaths.