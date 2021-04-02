BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Royal Brunei Armed Forces’ (RBAF) newly-established Cyber Defence Unit will guard against cyber security threats that can have serious implications on the country’s operations and defence system, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said on Wednesday.

In a titah during a visit to the Ministry of Defence at Bolkiah Garrison, the monarch said the establishment of the Cyber Defence Unit is timely in an era of digital transformation.



He said it is a collective responsibility to ensure Brunei’s security is not compromised.

Earlier in March, Second Defence Minister YB Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Halbi Hj Mohammad Yussof said the Cyber Defence Unit will provide support to Cyber ​​Security Brunei in tackling online threats.

The Sultan further expressed his hope that the RBAF Defence Academy Officer Cadet School (OCS) will continue to produce disciplined, loyal and professional military officers.

“The Officer Cadet School is an early education centre for the young officers. It determines the quality of these young officers.

“I am confident that senior officers would be able to act wisely in implementing any plans, which includes overcoming all problems facing RBAF personnel. These are among the challenges to be addressed,” he added.



His Majesty also emphasised the need for RBAF senior officers to ensure their subordinates achieved the standards that are expected of them.

Noting that RBAF will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the sultan said it is important to enhance RBAF’s credibility and become a truly respected organisation.

“All parties within RBAF must always show unity and work together regardless of their responsibilities. All problems must be addressed through the right chain of command, not shared through social media [platforms] which can affect the integrity of RBAF.

“Any shortcomings or weaknesses must be addressed together. This is the purpose for the establishment of RBAF’s PRIHATIN centre, which is to take care of all the problems,” he added.

The sultan went on to say that RBAF needs competent leaders.



“They must refrain from [engaging in] any negative [behaviour] such as constantly strengthening their position and power for their own benefit rather than for the benefit of the country,” he continued.



He said it is the responsibility of a senior officer to ensure that every employee is given fair treatment, and favoritism, cronyism and nepotism are avoided.



“It is also a necessity for all to ensure that there is no abuse of power or violation of rules. If this happens, then no one can escape punishment. In other words, no one is above the law,” His Majesty added.