BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions has announced a new partnership with Sphere Technologies Sdn Bhd in Brunei.

Sphere Technologies will add Vertiv’s full range of solutions to its portfolio, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions, thermal management solutions, and IT and edge solutions for core and edge data centers.

Sphere Technologies provides data center consultancy, design, construction, installation and management services, as well as support and maintenance of data centers and other IT services.

The partnership allows Vertiv to further expand its reach across more customers in the region – in the areas of retail, banking, healthcare, education, and government, among others – by tapping into Sphere Technologies’ local expertise and market knowledge in Brunei.

Similarly, the partnership will allow Sphere Technologies to take advantage of Vertiv’s Partner Program to grow their business in Brunei.

“The new partnership with Sphere Technologies is a great way to kick off 2021,” said Teoh Wooi Keat, country manager of Vertiv in Malaysia, including Brunei.

“This is particularly timely with the surge in demand for IT solutions as many businesses – both enterprises and small business – move online to cope with the new normal. We look forward to the support and expertise of Sphere Technology that will allow us to help more customers in Brunei.”

“We are very excited with this new partnership with Vertiv, which is a trusted name in the industry. Having their product portfolio is an excellent addition to our offerings and we look forward to better addressing our customers’ requirements with this partnership,” said Eric Tong, director of Sphere Technology.

Vertiv continues to expand its distribution business through partnerships globally. Last year, Vertiv announced the relaunch of its award-winning Vertiv Partner Program, with new tiering classifications and a gamified Vertiv Partner Portal, which equips and enables Vertiv partners with the tools that will allow them to succeed in their business.

To know more about the Vertiv Partner Program and the Partner Portal, visit Partners.Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv Holdings Co:

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.