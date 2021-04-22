BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Looking for an enjoyable meal with a relaxed ambience to break your fast? My Favoureat Kopitiam has created a unique iftar experience that will satisfy your taste buds and allow you to reconnect with family and friends.

Not only can patrons eat to their heart’s content with the sungkai buffet, but they can opt to dine at any of the specially-decorated tents set up in two themes — the Magical Garden and Arabian Nights.



My Favoureat Kopitiam’s Ramadhan buffet features a selection of local favourites such as Thai fried rice, Japanese tofu with minced chicken, butter egg prawn, black pepper beef, Chinese style chicken and mee mamak.

You can also tuck into a hearty bowl of soto ayam (chicken noodle soup) to nourish your body.



Craving something sweet? You can’t miss out on the large spread of desserts, from traditional Malay kueh (cakes), bubur kacang, cotton candy to ice-cream.

The buffet menu is changed daily, so you can always return for more mouth-watering food.



An exclusive Bedouin Marquee or private room has been prepared for those who wish to celebrate a special occasion.

At least eight diners are required to book the Bedouin Marquee, which can fit a maximum of 16 people.

A mini bar with imported snacks and beverages is available in the Bedouin Marquee, but patrons will need to pay additional fees.

There are additional charges of $10/per person for use of the private room ($18.90 + $10 per person). The fee also applies to children aged below 12.

Diners can also make a two-day advance order for the restaurant’s Nasi Mandy.

Gender-segregated prayer spaces are provided.



Want to try My Favoureat Kopitiam’s sungkai buffet? Here’s how:

Time: 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Where: Unit 9, Ground floor, Hj Munchit & Rapiah Complex, Jln Komersial Jaya Setia, Berakas A

Price: $18.90 (adults), $12.90 (below 12 years old). Meal is complimentary for children aged five years old and below.

Ala carte is available from 8.30pm to 11.30pm (last order at 11pm)

For bookings and more details, call My Favoureat Kopitiam at 8212828.