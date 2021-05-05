BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The former Royal Customs and Excise Building at the Royal Wharf will be turned into an interactive exhibition centre on Brunei’s oil and gas industry.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) has teamed up with Brunei Shell Joint Venture (BSJV) companies and Brunei Gas Carriers (BGC) to develop the exhibition centre, after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.



Slated to be completed later this year, the exhibition centre will showcase Brunei’s role in Asia’s energy industry through longtime clients Japan, South Korea and India.

MCYS said the former Royal Customs and Excise Building was chosen as the site of the exhibition centre as it is near the earliest discovery of oil seepage in Brunei — Kampung Kasat across the Brunei River.

The building, which was refurbished into the Art Gallery in 2007, is one of the historical locations that has contributed to Brunei’s modern development, the ministry said in its statement.

“Apart from its historical significance, the building was also selected to attract more visitors to the city, in line with the government’s initiative to beautify Bandar Seri Begawan,” MCYS added.

The project is also part of BSJV and BGC’s social investment initiatives to educate and foster interest among youth on the oil and gas industry and its contribution to the economy.

The total amount of investment was not disclosed.

MCYS Permanent Secretary Hjh Nor Ashikin Hj Johari signed the MoU, while Brunei Shell Petroleum Managing Director and Country Chair of Shell Companies in Brunei Agnete Johnsgaard-Lewis represented BSJV companies and BGC.

MCYS said the project began in 2019 to commemorate the anniversary milestones of BJSV companies and BGC.



Brunei Shell Petroleum and Brunei LNG had marked their 90th and 50th anniversaries, respectively in 2019.

Exhibition centre to showcase history and future of energy industry



The exhibition centre aims to provide visitors with an educational experience on the history of Brunei’s petroleum industry through four interactive galleries.

Gallery One will display Brunei’s way of life before oil and gas. It will recount the birth of the petroleum industry dating back to 1899 when the first exploration began with the drilling of the first recorded well near Brunei City, now known as Bandar Seri Begawan.

Gallery Two focuses on the current state of oil and gas with an interactive exhibition on Brunei’s oil and gas value chain. It also features exhibits on the platforms and technologies used in the industry today.

The future of energy in building a sustainable city will be showcased in Gallery Three through the Future Energy Lab and interactive games.

Creatives and artists will be given a platform to exhibit their work in Gallery Four, which will promote art, tourism and the economy.