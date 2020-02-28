BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Homeowners under the National Housing Scheme can now make online payments for their housing bills through the government’s new online system.

The online payment option went live on February 27 following the launch of the One Common Billing System (OCBS), developed by the Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The OCBS will be implemented in phases, beginning with the Housing Development Department, with the target to have all government billers on the system within three years.

Speaking at the launch of OCBS on Thursday, Acting Accountant General of the Treasury Department Hjh Chairani Hj Sulaiman said the online system will help the Housing Development Department monitor outstanding bills by generating complete and accurate reports.

“This system enables government agencies to collect revenue without developing a separate system, and facilitates the collection of revenue while ensuring revenue collection is properly received by the respective ministries and departments.”

She added that OCBS is an upgrade from the ePayment Gateway and will be available to government agencies that do not have existing billing or revenue collection systems.

OCBS project lead Joline Koh Kai Teng said members of the public must register for an e-Darussalam account before they can start paying their bills on OCBS, which uses internet bank transfer or credit/debit cards as payment methods

“Currently, we have BIBD and Baiduri Bank internet banking with SCB in the pipeline and is expected to be ready in three to six months,” she said. “With this new function, people no longer have to come to the counter and queue anymore.”

The payment receipt will then be emailed or sent to the mobile phone of the owner.

However, people are still able to pay in cash or by using debit or credit cards at the Housing Development Department payment counter. For those working in government, housing repayments are automatically deducted from their salaries.

After the pilot stage, OCBS will gradually include other government agencies including Municipal Department; Department of Civil Aviation; Royal Brunei Police Force; the Supply and Stores Department; the State Judiciary; Labour Department, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health.