BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Datastream Digital (DST) has rolled out its new MyDST mobile app with improved security features and easy access to multiple accounts.

The revamped app allows subscribers to manage their DST accounts at their fingertips and without having to visit any DST branches.

Users can also pay bills through various digital payment platforms and monitor their data usage, credit balance and top-up history.

Customers are able to subscribe to add-on data packages, purchase Easi recharge, transfer credit to other prepaid subscribers, and even make donations.

More security features have been added to protect users’ personal data, such as Mobile PIN, Face ID and Fingerprint.

DST developed the new mobile app with MultiSys Technology Corporation, a leading software developer in the Philippines.

The telco and MultiSys had announced their partnership in August 2020 as both seek to expand their market reach in Southeast Asia.

DST said the partnership bolsters the companies’ strengths through “divergence of culture, technology and technical collaboration”.

“Despite the distance and limitations brought by the pandemic, the partnership attests that there’s value in diversity,” it added in a statement.

DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni said: “The development of the current app presents our shared vision to expand in the region, and also marks the start of many more exciting developments on the app.

“With DST’s use-cases library, DST and MultiSys were able to simplify complex integrations to [provide a more] user-friendly interface for existing and newly-added services, as well as improving our overall customer digital experience,” he added.

David Almirol Jr., MultiSys founder and CEO, said his company’s regional expansion has uncovered the Philippines’s talent pool and technological capacity to help organisations embark on digital transformation.

“As we more forward, we will continue to help the region [progress] through advanced Filipino technology.”