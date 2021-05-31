Video by Rudolf Portillo

The Royal Brunei Armed Forces celebrated its Diamond Jubilee on May 31, 2021 with a military parade and aerial display involving over 1,000 personnel at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien.

The government had said that the parade would be closed to the public as part of COVID-19 safety measures, but a small crowd gathered to witness the celebrations.

The RBAF anniversary marks the establishment of the Brunei Malay Regiment on May 31, 1961. The regiment was renamed to Royal Brunei Armed Forces upon Brunei’s independence in 1984.