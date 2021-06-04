BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — An Insurans Islam TAIB Holdings (IITH) customer has won a Toyota Wigo in the “Mau Hadiah Lagi” giveaway campaign.



Hjh Mazamah Hj Mohamad, 55, bagged the grand prize on Friday after renewing her housing insurance plan with IITH.

The mother of four was one of three grand prize finalists rewarded for participating in either the Family Takaful or General Takaful plans.

Hjh Mazamah said she has been a loyal IITH customer, subscribing their Family Takaful and General Takaful products over the years.

She said the new car will be given to her son.

The two other finalists, Liew Yap Fu and Muhammad Ayyub Hj Takong, went home with a $250 cash prize.

The promotional campaign was launched in March to mark the Islamic insurance company’s 28th anniversary.

Perbadanan TAIB managing director Datin Hjh Hasnah Hj Ibrahim presented the prizes during a ceremony at Times Square Shopping Centre.

Customers still stand a chance to win a Proton X50, Hyundai i20 and Nissan Almera when they participate in Family Takaful and General Takaful products until December through IITH counters, hotline, mobile app or authorised agents.

Mystery prizes and 20 $250 cash prize winners will be announced every 28th of each month on Insurans Islam TAIB’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Norlipah Hj Kalong and Aidah Kipli won the mystery prizes — an iPhone 12 and Samsung S21.

To find out more on IITH’s insurance plans, you can head over to its roadshow at Times Square Shopping Centre this weekend.



Want to participate in Insurans Islam TAIB’s ‘Mau Hadiah Lagi’ campaign? Visit IITH counters or call 222 3004 (General Takaful) and 222 3006 (Family Takaful) for details.

