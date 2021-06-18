BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI) has set a target of increasing the use of digital technology among 1,200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by 2025.

In its new five-year strategic plan launched on Thursday, the ICT regulator said MSMEs should use advanced digital tools to run their business, including digital payment gateways, inventory management systems and analytics solutions.

A baseline MSMEs database will also be set up to determine the current state of digital adoption.

There are about 6,000 MSMEs in Brunei.

The digitalisation of MSMEs was one of five key performance indicators in the blueprint, which outlined strategies to boost digital economy.

AITI is also aiming to facilitate the development of at least a quarter of 110 digital businesses by 2025, as part of efforts to transform Brunei into a Smart Nation.



The ICT regulator stated that more digital businesses need to achieve a “new level of development” in terms of revenue, size or capacity.

Under AITI’s vision to turn Brunei into a ‘Connected Smart Nation’, the strategic plan aims to deliver three outcomes — a thriving digital industry, a connected nation, and a digitally-enriched society.

Other targets include ensuring the readiness of 5G rollout by 2022, training of 1,000 people with digital skills and making sure 50 private organisations comply with personal data protection regulations.

AITI said it will focus on three main areas to facilitate digital industry development and innovation — development of data industry, broadcasting content industry and a cashless digital ecosystem.

The ICT regulator intends to establish big data infrastructure, platforms and service providers that can contribute to economic growth.

Smart pilot projects such as smart campus or village can promote the use of data to improve the economic value, environment value and quality of life in designated areas, it added.

AITI is also eyeing the establishment of a new over-the-top media service provider to revitalise the local TV content production industry.

To promote a cashless society, AITI is expected to work with Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam to improve existing digital payment services.

The AITI Strategic Plan 2020-2025 was developed to support the realisation of outcomes in the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025.

Minister of Transport and Infocommunications YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib POKSSD Hj Mohd Yusof launched the strategic plan during his visit to AITI’s booth in conjunction with Digital Technology Week.

Themed ‘Smart Nation through Digital Transformation’, the Digital Technology Week features various activities, including an exhibition, conference and a coding competition.

The Digital Technology Week is held in conjunction with the first Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition (MYCE) 2021 at the International Convention Centre.

