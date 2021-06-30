BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Ministry of Energy has identified nine potential sites for the deployment of floating solar farms in the medium to long term.

The sites include Ulu Tutong Dam, Benutan Reservoir, Kago Dam, Mengkubau Dam, Tasek Lama, Imang Reservoir, Sengkurong Lake, Ikas lake and Tasek Pelangi Biru.

Muhammad Hasbur Rahman Yahaya, an officer from the ministry’s Renewable Energy Unit, said a feasibility study on floating solar panels has been completed.

“We now want to venture on a 1 MW floating solar demonstration project at Tasek Pelangi Biru, Mentiri, which will be executed soon, pending confirmation from our partners,” he said on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hasbur was a speaker at the Renewable Energy Policy and Development Forum, co-organised by the Ministry of Energy and Universiti Brunei Darussalam during the energy-themed week of the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition 2021.

Floating solar panels are mounted on structures above water surfaces at lakes and reservoirs, with the potential to reduce water temperatures and offset climate change.

However, Muhammad Hasbur said floating solar farms have multiple disadvantages including water body ownership issues and the potential need for higher protection standards.

Floating solar systems are also perceived to be a high-risk investment due to its lower level of maturity, and cost more compared to ground-mounted solar panels.

The identified sites for floating solar farms have the potential to produce 2,323 MW of solar power by 2035.



The energy ministry aims to achieve at least 100 MW of renewable energy capacity in the power generation mix by 2025.

Currently, 4.9 MW of Brunei’s total installed power capacity is from renewable energy.

The government plans to gradually shift from fossil fuels to clean energy as natural gas is still Brunei’s top electricity source.

All four districts are expected to operate solar farms within five years, as part of the energy ministry’s plans to achieve at least 30 percent of renewable energy in installed power capacity by 2035.

“In Brunei, land is very competitive [and] prioritised for industrial development.

“There is less [land] to deploy green energy technologies. This is the reason why the Ministry of Energy is opting to deploy [floating solar panels],” said Muhammad Hasbur.

Another speaker at the forum, Abdul Matiin Kasim, said Brunei’s target of achieving at least 30 percent of renewable energy in installed power capacity by 2035 is challenging and ambitious, but attainable.

The Renewable Energy Unit officer said Brunei offers the most conducive environment for solar panel installation with high radiance level and small range of variation.

Solar panel projects are becoming more bankable with declining costs of solar technologies over the last 10 years, he said.



“There have been successful solar panel public-private partnership models and business models are viable based on international best practices.

“The solar energy industry will create economic spinoffs such as increased local participation, business development and green employment,” he added.

Abdul Matiin said grid infrastructure and technology upgrade are important to ensure seamless solar grid integration.

The energy ministry in a statement said to build momentum and invest in renewable energy infrastructure, the Department of Electrical Services recently installed two solar panel systems at Temburong District Bumiputra Building and Temburong District Office.

Other renewable energy initiatives included the 3.3 MW BSP solar plant in Seria and Berakas Power Company’s rooftop solar panel system.