BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Air conditioners that do not meet new energy efficiency standards cannot be imported into Brunei from June 14 next year, the government announced in a press conference on Tuesday.



Air conditioners will be the first electrical appliance to be subjected to the Energy Efficiency (Standards and Labelling) Order 2021, as part of the government’s efforts to cut power use and greenhouse gas emissions.



The new laws aim to promote the use of more energy-efficient appliances, as well as ensure products sold in Brunei meet the minimum energy performance standards (MEPS).

Importers must ensure that air conditioners have a minimum energy performance standard of 2.9 coefficient of performance (COP) with a capacity below 7.1 kW.

The Brunei Darussalam Energy Consumption Survey in 2015 indicated that the MEPS for air conditioners in Brunei stood at less than 2.6 COP.



The Order will only apply to air conditioners in the initial stage of enforcement, said the deputy permanent secretary of energy.

Pg Hj Jamra Weira Pg Hj Petra said the Brunei Darussalam Energy Consumption Survey showed that air conditioners accounted for 60 percent of total energy consumption in Bruneian households.

The energy rating of other electrical appliances will also be regulated in order of priority, from refrigerators to lighting and water heaters.

The energy efficiency standards, which take into account ASEAN benchmarks, is expected to help Brunei reduce energy intensity by 45 percent from 2005 levels over the next 15 years.

Director of Legal and Compliance Division at Ministry of Energy Mohammad Nizam Hj Ismi said there will be other subsidiary legislation under the Order, which will set rules related to MPES and electrical appliances.

Prior to the enforcement of the Order on June 14, 2022, a one-year grace period will be granted for electrical distributors and retailers to clear old stock of appliances that failed to meet the new energy requirements.



The grace period began on June 14, 2021 and will end on June 13, 2022.

Pg Hj Jamra Weira said the ministry will work with enforcement agencies to ensure all electrical appliances that will be imported into Brunei comply with the energy efficiency standards.

There will be scheduled and random inspections at all border control posts and business premises to ensure proper enforcement, he added.

Asked whether there will be any financial incentives to encourage importers to bring in more energy-efficient appliances, Assistant Director of Sustainable Energy Division at the Ministry of Energy Abdul Salam Hj Abdul Wahab said his ministry will discuss the matter with the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

“Apart from financial incentives, the prices are also market-driven. If demand for energy-efficient appliances increased, the prices of these appliances will also decrease over time,” he said.

During the grace period, the ministry will hold roadshows nationwide with stakeholders, including suppliers and conduct training programmes for law enforcers.