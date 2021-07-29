BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Fans of T4 no longer need to go all the way to Seria to get their bubble tea fix as the Taiwanese franchise opened its second branch in Kilanas on Thursday.

To celebrate its grand opening, T4 will offer customers a free upsize for all drinks until July 31.

The first 50 walk-in customers to visit the shop — located in the same building as Jollibee drive-thru — were also treated to T4’s popular popcorn mushroom snack during the grand opening.

Strawberry lovers should not miss the chance to try T4’s new ‘Strawberry Delight’ — strawberry smoothie with jelly — which is only available only at the Kilanas branch.



Co-owners Mok Chui Hou and Lim Wei Sen brought the franchise to Brunei in 2014 after coming across T4 in Malaysia.

Mok said the bubble tea market has just started to grow in the country.

“We are really interested in the brand because of the variety of tea that they offer.

“We offer four types of tea, Earl Grey, Jasmine green tea as well as two types of oolong tea — Jadeite Royal tea and Tieguanyin oolong tea,” he said, adding that these are the types of tea commonly consumed in Taiwan.

Commenting on their decision to open the new outlet in Kilanas, Mok said they wanted to serve more customers.

“Kilanas is a good location. We like to serve at a place where the population is dense so we can cater [to] more people,” he said.

The duo, who hail from Kuala Belait, took seven years to open the second branch.

“The main reason is that the food and beverage industry is something new to my partner and I,” said Mok.

He said they had minimal knowledge of the F&B industry and took time to overcome challenges before they can expand.

“The [journey] is long from the operation side to getting halal certification in Brunei,” Mok added.

Customers can become a T4 member by signing up for digital membership via Doripod to unlock benefits as a lifetime member.

Every $4 spent in store will earn patrons an e-stamp, allowing members to redeem their birthday gift, get the latest updates to product launches and promotions, while paying for their favourite drinks via T4 wallet at the click of a button!

Don’t forget to grab a snack to go with your bubble tea as T4 also offers popcorn chicken and fried green beans.

T4 is open daily from 10am to 11pm, except Friday from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 11pm.

