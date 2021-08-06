BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Sporting a new look, the fourth-generation Kia Cerato is now available in Brunei.



Grand Motors Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Kia vehicles in Brunei, unveiled the refreshed Cerato at its Beribi and Kuala Belait showrooms on Friday.

The Cerato is the first model in Brunei to sport the new Kia logo.

In January, Kia unveiled its new logo and global brand slogan with the latest Cerato to ignite its bold transformation for the future.

The new logo features “symmetry”, “rhythm” and “rising” elements that embody Kia’s commitment to customers.

Its new brand slogan — ‘Movement that Inspires’ aims to inspire consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand, Grand Motors said in its statement.

Sleek new look

Available in two distinct body styles — a hatchback and sedan, the new Cerato builds on its reputation of sharp design and athletic performance to innovate and set new standards in the compact car segment.

Sportier, sleeker, and more dynamic from top to bottom, the new Cerato GL hatchback is a sight to behold.

The exterior makes it easily distinguishable, from the radiator grille, front and rear bumper to the new Kia logo.

Enriched driving experience

Performance-wise, the Cerato is fitted with a multi point fuel injection system that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The engine delivers a maximum torque of 154.6 Nm and has a maximum output of 128 horsepower.

The Cerato is also designed with safe and attentive driving habits in mind.

Standard safety features include airbags, child restraint system, anti-lock brake system, parking assist system, rear view monitor and immobiliser.

Created with state-of-the-art technology, its interior provides a driver-oriented space that is practical and comfortable.

The ultra-modern cabin is spacious, driver-focused, and offers the latest infotainment system.

If you’re thinking of taking road trips, the Cerato’s 10.25-inch touchscreen display will enrich your driving experience and ensure passengers stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Interested in the new Cerato? You can find out more details on the Kia Brunei website, or follow its Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.