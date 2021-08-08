BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The health minister is optimistic that Brunei would reach its 70 percent vaccination rate target by the end of the year as long as the country received its shipment of 300,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine by the final quarter of 2021.

As of August 5, 31.7 percent of the population (181,785 people) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 38,079 people, or 8.3 percent of residents, have completed the full dose regimen of the vaccine.

“The challenge for vaccines is access to it. We have almost completed 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, and we need the other 100,000 to prepare for the second dose,” YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said during a press briefing on Saturday.



Brunei ordered 200,000 doses of Moderna and the first shipment arrived in June.

The health minister said they are planning to acquire Novavax via the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme, adding that the ministry does not need to procure more Moderna jabs.

“With that in mind, if we have all the Pfizer vaccines before the end of the year, I think the 70 percent target is still achievable,” he said.

Brunei reported its first local COVID-19 cases in over a year on Saturday and immediately reinstated public health control measures to curb the infections.

New cases could affect Brunei-Singapore green lane arrangement

The newly reported cases are expected to affect Brunei’s green lane arrangement with Singapore.

“Of course it depends on how other countries would assess the risk profile of the situation in Brunei. Just like how we assess the risk profiles of other countries,” Second Minister of Finance and Economy YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said.



Brunei and Singapore established a green lane for essential and official travel last September.

In May, Brunei halted green lane travel with Singapore after the city-state reported a spike in COVID-19 cases. The suspension was lifted two months later.

‘Buy supplies in fair amount’



With reports of the public hoarding supplies such as face masks and hand sanitisers, YB Dato Amin Liew said there is no reason to panic and behave irrationally.

“We have seen this phenomenon last year. Buy in fair amount so that everybody will get their fair share of what they need,” he said.



“One suggestion is for retailers to [stop] people from buying in big volumes and for the public not to buy from resellers.

“Those buying in big quantities are trying to take advantage and make some money out of it. So if we can encourage retailers not to sell to people in big amount, everybody will get their fair share,” he added.



The minister said the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics will continue to monitor grocery prices.

