BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Starting from a village supermarket in Kupang, Tutong nearly two decades ago, the owner of Maju Grocer Supermarket has now opened his third grocery store in Kg Jangsak.

Maju Grocer Supermarket Managing Director Sam Ying Kok said before he ventured into the supermarket business, he ran a wholesale company supplying baking ingredients and food products in 1995.

The third branch, chosen for its strategic location and high residential density, has a modern supermarket environment compared to its first store.

The opening of the supermarket was initially scheduled for August 8, but had to be postponed after the announcement of Brunei’s first local COVID-19 cases in over a year.

Sam, who is the owner of all three supermarkets, said the government’s safety protocols are adhered to and promotional activities were slowed down to prevent overcrowding.

The supermarket enforces a “No Mask, No Entry” rule and adopts social distancing measures.

Maju Grocer Supermarket aims to be a one-stop shop where customers can get quality frozen seafood, fruits, fresh vegetables, baked goods and poultry products daily.

“We will also continue to develop and innovate to meet the needs of our consumers. The company’s business has also been able to develop sustainably with the support of all employees,” he added.

The managing director said there are plans to improve the supermarket inventory, but faces issues with getting enough skilled manpower.

Ninety percent of the staff are locals with no experience.

“We will work hard to train them so that they will have the skills and be independent in their work,” he said.

Despite postponing the opening ceremony, the supermarket attracted a good crowd over the past two days and reported good sales.

He said with the announcement of the two-week restrictions, members of the public grew anxious and some have resorted to panic buying.

Sam assured that they have enough supply of basic necessities and the supermarket has taken strict measures to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

As part of its efforts to help the community, every customer will be given free face masks.

Customers who purchase a minimum $20 dollars or more in a single receipt will also be given a free shopping bag, while stocks last.

Maju Grocer Supermarket will also hold a promotion for selected products every month.

Located at Simpang 659, Jangsak Road, the new Maju Grocer Supermarket is open from 7am to 10:30pm daily and closed from 12pm to 2pm every Friday. You can follow Maju Grocer Supermarket’s Instagram account for the latest news and promotion.