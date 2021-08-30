BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei reported on Monday a 26.2 percent drop in number of new coronavirus cases compared to the previous day, but the health minister stopped short of declaring the second COVID-19 wave has peaked in the country.

Seventy-six new COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday, down from 103 a day earlier.

YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said he does not expect a steady decline in new cases in the coming days despite detecting fewer infections on Monday.

“We hope that the number of cases will continue to decrease, but they’ll be some surge here and there.

“It won’t be steadily going down, it might increase again tomorrow,” the minister said in response to a reporter’s question on whether Brunei has reached its peak in the current outbreak.

The health ministry also administered 1,811 tests in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of tests in a day since August 9.

Brunei has averaged 3,710 coronavirus tests a day over the past week.

Asked whether the fall in swab samples indicate fewer close contacts of COVID-19 cases, the minister said the number of close contacts has dropped as cases have also gone down.

“When there’s more swabbing, it means that many people are still going out and about,” he said, adding that Brunei residents should continue staying at home unless they are undertaking essential activities.

BruHealth data showed that there were 14,773 close contacts.

While the number of coronavirus cases and tests dropped, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 rose to 4.2 percent on Monday, as opposed to 3.3 percent a day earlier.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham said those with symptoms should get tested even though they are unaware of coming into close contact with positive cases.

Highest number of recoveries in a day

Brunei registered a record high number of COVID-19 recoveries in a day after 111 patients were discharged overnight. The total number of recoveries stands at 836.

This is also the first time the number of recoveries surpassed new cases in the current outbreak.

The health ministry Monday identified one new cluster of 14 cases linked to Patient 1848, bringing the total number of active clusters to 46.

The three largest active clusters are in Belait district, according to health ministry figures.

Champion 7 oil field and related vessels is the largest active cluster with 346 cases, followed by Chung Hua Middle School Kuala Belait and Institute of Brunei Technical Education Kuala Belait campus with 287 and 72 infections, respectively.

Since the second wave began three weeks ago, the number of active cases declined for the first time to 1,794. The overall COVID-19 tally reached 2,641.

Seven people remain in critical condition and another 33 people require close monitoring in the Intensive Care Unit.