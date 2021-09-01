BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The health minister Wednesday confirmed that the coronavirus has claimed two more lives, including a 25-year-old man who became the youngest COVID-19 fatality in Brunei.

The man, identified as Case 1888, died of a lung infection after testing positive for the coronavirus on August 24, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said during a press briefing.

A 54-year-old woman known as Case 499 also died of COVID-19 complications after she was diagnosed with the virus on August 12.

Eleven people have succumbed to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, including eight deaths in the second COVID-19 wave.

The Ministry of Health reported 146 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a 105.6 percent jump from the previous day.

Brunei had reported declining new cases over the past two days before numbers surged again.

Addressing the rise in number of infections, YB Dato Hj Mohd Isham warned close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases to stay at home.

“If these people go out, COVID-19 will continue to spread and make it difficult for us to control [the outbreak],” he said, adding that 90 of the 146 new cases were individuals issued with quarantine orders.

“If they go out and about, we will mete out heavy penalties to make sure people understand,” he said.

The minister added that he will disclose the number of people who flouted the quarantine order “in the near future”.

Among the new cases on Wednesday, 43 were linked to seven of the existing active clusters.

Two new clusters were also identified and linked to Case 2632 and Case 2417 with 29 and 18 infections, respectively.

Some 87 people have made full recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 1,053.

Thirty people are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, including six critically ill patients.

The current number of active cases stands at 1,791, while the national COVID-19 tally reached 2,858.

Brunei in talks with Singapore to secure more vaccines

YB Dato Hj Mohd Isham said the government is holding talks with Singapore to secure more COVID-19 vaccines through a swap deal.

However, he said a swap agreement is not merely a matter between both countries as approval is needed from the vaccine manufacturer.

“There are a lot of legal matters involved, so it is not that easy to make an exchange,” the minister said in response to a reporter’s question on whether Brunei is considering a vaccine swap with another country.

A vaccine shortage had forced the government to temporarily suspend the administering of first COVID-19 vaccine doses from Wednesday.

Singapore recently entered a swap agreement with Australia, with the city-state providing 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine before Australia returns the same number of doses in December.

The minister also called on the elderly to get vaccinated as there is still a low vaccine uptake among seniors.

A total of 19,505 people or 43 percent of the elderly population have received at least one jab.

Senior citizens were one of the priority groups to get inoculated against COVID-19 since April.

Older people can still walk in at any vaccination site to get their first jab before vaccines run out.

Members of the public were also advised not to cancel their first dose appointments on the BruHealth app as the ministry will reschedule their vaccination booking slots once new vaccines arrive.

As of August 31, over half of the Brunei population have received at least one vaccine dose.

Some 21.2 percent of residents are fully vaccinated after completing their two-shot regimen.