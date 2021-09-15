BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Emergency Medical Ambulance Services (EMAS) 991 call centre has just gotten a fresh upgrade with the support of Brunei’s largest telco, Datastream Digital.

The newly-renovated centre at RIPAS Hospital has been equipped and powered by DST’s call centre solutions since September 1.

“With high volumes of calls received during the current COVID-19 situation in the country, MoH reached out to DST for assistance in setting up an expansion of the 991 emergency call service using DST’s current call centre system,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The call centre now comes with enhanced features such as call logs, agent log-in, call recording, reporting, call forwarding and IVR features.

The enhancement will allow the call centre to receive up to 30 concurrent calls from all four districts, while the previous system only allowed for 15 concurrent calls from three districts.

DST also sponsored 10 laptops, softphones and headsets to facilitate operations at EMAS 991, and was involved in providing end-to-end connectivity.

The 991 call centre was successfully migrated to DST’s pilot number on September 12, marking the start of official operations.