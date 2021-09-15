BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — COVID-19 vaccines have been effective in preventing most coronavirus cases in Brunei despite breakthrough infections, according to health ministry data.

Vaccines showed an 82.9 percent efficacy in preventing infections among individuals who have received two jabs in the country.

The effectiveness of vaccines at preventing infections fell to 75.8 percent for those who were partially vaccinated.

The health ministry did not give a breakdown on the effectiveness of each vaccine type.

Brunei has administered Sinopharm, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines since its vaccination rollout began in April.

Some 8.4 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases were breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated, but were reported to be either asymptomatic or developed mild symptoms.

Figures from the health ministry also showed that 75.6 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in the current outbreak were unvaccinated.

A vast majority (99%) of COVID-19 infections detected in the second wave were community cases.

From August 6 to September 12, there were 3,824 coronavirus cases. Of these, 36 were imported infections.

About 28 percent of cases were children and adolescents aged 19 years and below.

The health ministry is planning to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as part of its strategy to improve vaccination coverage.

First dose vaccinations to resume on Thursday

The government will restart first dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday after a two-week hiatus that was attributed to a vaccine shortage.

Announcing the resumption of first dose vaccinations on Wednesday, the health minister said priority would be given to individuals who had booked their appointments on the BruHealth app before they were cancelled.

YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said individuals may be required to proceed to another designated vaccination site and not the one they previously scheduled due to limited slots.

However, the BruHealth app has yet to reopen COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday.

The restart of first dose vaccinations comes three days after China donated 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Brunei.

Responding to a question on the efficacy of China’s state-owned Sinopharm vaccine in a press briefing, the minister said every vaccine is “valuable”.

“Any vaccine is better than no vaccine. Whatever vaccine that has been approved by the government is effective in controlling the spread of the virus,” he added.

Brunei is also expecting the delivery of 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, a contribution from the Japanese government that will arrive at the end of this month.

Earlier in May, the government had said Pfizer jabs were procured and would arrive later this year.

As of Tuesday, 52.3 percent of residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Some 32.8 percent of Brunei’s population are fully vaccinated after completing their two-shot regimen.

Average number of secondary infections drops

The average number of secondary COVID-19 infections has shrunk in the second wave, health ministry data indicated.

The effective reproduction number (Rt) – which measures how contagious a disease is at a given time — suggests that Brunei’s second wave of infections is holding steady and not showing a significant increase, the minister said.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham said the Rt value fell to about one, which means an existing COVID-19 case will cause one new infection.

During the beginning of the current outbreak, Brunei recorded a basic reproduction number (R-naught) of 5, indicating that one positive case spreads to five other people.

An outbreak is said to be brought under control when the R-naught is less than 1.

The minister further said the doubling time – the time it takes for COVID-19 cases to increase twofold – is now longer.

It currently takes 20.1 days for the number of coronavirus infections to double, compared to 3-4 days in the initial period of the current outbreak.

Death toll reaches 20

The minister Wednesday confirmed that two COVID-19 patients have passed away after developing lung infections, raising Brunei’s death toll to 20.

The latest fatalities were a 41-year-old woman and 77-year-old man.

A total of 135 additional COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday, with 97 of the cases unlinked so far.

Six new clusters were identified and linked to individual cases who passed the virus to their household members. There are a total of 82 existing clusters.

Some 132 people were discharged overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 1,549.

Nine people are critically ill and another 33 patients require intensive care.