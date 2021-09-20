BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Progresif Media users can now stream eight new locally-produced shows on a newly-launched website.

During an online relaunch on Saturday, Progresif Media showcased new radio shows and podcasts by local content creators.

The content streaming platform partnered with telco regulator Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry for a filmmaking initiative that saw eight independent production houses creating new TV shows.

The new productions range from talk shows, horror series to stand-up comedy.

Launched in August last year, Progresif Media aims to promote original Bruneian content.

Progresif Commercial and Digital Officer Adi Iskandar Hj Basri said the website provides local content creators a platform to expand their viewership.

He added that the telco is committed to promoting the creative industry and giving local creators a platform to showcase their stories.

Apart from the new shows, Progresif Media users can also enjoy Radio Television Brunei classics such as Bintang Kecil and Bintang Remaja.

Subscription for unlimited access to the platform is priced at a monthly rate of $7.99 or $20.99 for three months.

However, viewers can enjoy a special launch rate of $5.99 per month until December 18, 2021 or a $14.99 quarterly subscription rate that is valid until October 18, 2021.

Current subscribers of the platform will need to re-register on the new platform with their email.

Progresif Head of Media Olivia Ong also called for local content creators to share their ideas and stand a chance to showcase their talents to a larger audience through the platform.

Submissions can be made via email or sign up on the Progresif Events website before September 23, 2021.