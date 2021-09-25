BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei’s daily new coronavirus cases jumped to a record high of 326 on Saturday as another four COVID-19 patients have died.

This is the third time in a week the sultanate reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases a day after averaging 146 daily new infections over the past week.

Rising infections are expected to further strain the healthcare system as the number of active cases crossed 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Beds may run out soon at five makeshift isolation facilities, which have a combined capacity of over 2,000.

Breaking the previous record high of 314 infections set on August 22, Brunei has logged 5,947 cases in the second COVID-19 wave amid Delta variant surge.

In comparison, 139 coronavirus cases were detected in two months during the first wave last year.

The proportion of people testing positive for COVID-19 also climbed to the highest level of 7.3 percent on Saturday, surpassing the World Health Organization’s benchmark of 5 percent.

The seven-day average positivity rate increased to 3.67 percent as opposed to 3.57 percent in the previous week.

On average, Brunei administered 4,518 tests a day — a 15.8 percent rise week-on-week.

Four COVID-19 patients pass away

The health ministry Saturday confirmed the deaths of four COVID-19 patients, with two classified as coronavirus-related fatalities.

Two victims — a 86-year-old woman and 36-year-old man — died of lung infections after contracting the coronavirus.

A 91-year-old man and 47-year-old man were said to be suffering from underlying health conditions and their deaths were not attributed to COVID-19.

Brunei’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 29, of which 26 were recorded in the current outbreak.

Thirty-nine people are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, including eight critically ill patients.

Large cluster emerges at Al-Islah drug rehab centre

There are now 106 active clusters as three new clusters were identified on Saturday, including Al-Islah Rehabilitation Centre, Serambangun Industrial Park in Tutong and a household cluster.

A total of 173 people have been linked to the Al-Islah cluster so far, Health Minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said in his daily press briefing.

The cluster was detected after an employee at the drug rehab facility developed flu-like symptoms before testing positive for the coronavirus.

The minister said it is easy for the virus to spread in the rehab centre as Al-Islah residents live in dormitories.

“We advised them to conduct regular antigen rapid tests for employees, but it’s unfortunate that it still happened,” he added.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Isham said nearly all of the inmates are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccines do not completely stop the transmission of the virus.

Data from the health ministry last week showed that two vaccine shots reduced the risk of infection by 82.9 percent.

To date, 59.5 percent of residents have received at least one vaccine dose while 38.3 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

Targeted mass testing to continue in coming days

The health ministry will extend its mass COVID-19 testing to other targeted areas in the coming days after hundreds of cases were detected since last Saturday.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohammad Isham said mass swabbing exercises over the past week found 81 and 78 cases in Rimba and the Delima/Serusop commercial area, respectively.

He added that most of the cases detected in the two densely populated areas were asymptomatic.

The minister also called on anyone who believed they have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case to step forward and get tested, even though they have not been identified as a close contact.