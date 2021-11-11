BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Non-essential travel will be allowed once 80 percent of the population has been vaccinated for COVID-19, the Minister of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

This means residents will be allowed to leave the country for holiday travel and the sultanate will also reopen its borders to tourists.

However, residents will only be able to travel to places on the “Travel Green List”, comprising of countries considered low risk for COVID-19, YB Pehin Dato Dr Hj Abu Bakar told reporters after the daily press conference.

Brunei is likely to hit the 80 percent target by early December, known as the “endemic phase” of the government’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The endemic phase will see the opening of air travel, with reopening of land and the sea borders “sometime in the future”.

“The opening of land borders will depend on the COVID situation of Brunei’s neighbouring countries,” the home affairs minister added.

Next week, Brunei will enter the “transition phase” of the COVID-19 recovery plan when it reaches a 70% vaccination rate. As of November 10, 67.1 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 presser, the second minister of finance and economy said the government will need to monitor infection rates before reopening air travel.

“When we reach 80 percent, if the data doesn’t show anything concerning, we can think about reopening air travel first, but the land border won’t be open yet,” YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said.

Inbound and outbound travellers also need to be fully vaccinated, and comply with testing and quarantine requirements.

“The required documents and declaration form needs to be filled out online … It’s already been thought out, when the time comes, we will announce this,” the minister said.

He added that is no set date for restarting leisure travel, saying that a committee will assess the situation when Brunei reaches 80 percent vaccination coverage.

“We can’t promise too early because we will monitor existing data during the transition phase before we ease restrictions.”

YB Pehin Dato Dr Hj Abu Bakar added that in the transition phase, essential travellers still need to apply for an exit travel permit from the Prime Minister’s Office, but they are reviewing whether this requirement will be lifted in the endemic phase.