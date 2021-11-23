BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Department of Immigration and National Registration has increased capacity to deliver essential services at its headquarters and branch offices starting November 22, said the home affairs minister on Monday.

In line with the COVID-19 transition phase guidelines, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Hj Awg Abu Bakar Hj Apong said booking slots for six services under the department are available either via drop box, walk-in, email or WhatsApp hotline at 7299550.

The services include applications for work passes; visa and diplomatic visa services; registration and renewal of passport/travel documents; smart identification card services; applications and collection for birth, death and adoption services; and applications for entry permit and citizenship.

During the daily COVID-19 press briefing, YB Pehin Dato Hj Awg Abu Bakar added that the operation hours of payment service counters of the department will open from Monday to Thursday from 8:15 am to 11:45 am. Non-payment service counters are open from 8:15am to 1:30pm.

Applications for work passes

Foreigners who have received entry travel passes can submit work visa applications via drop box at immigration offices.

Walk-in is available for those who want to apply for cancellation of work passes or dependent passes for individuals in the public and private sectors.

Walk-in visitors are also allowed for applications to extend work passes and dependent passes for the public sector.

For the private sector, applications for extension of work passes, dependent passes as well as re-entry visas can be done via email.

Visa and diplomatic visa services

Visa and diplomatic visa services are available through the drop box method, including professional and business visit visa applications with entry travel pass, new applications and extension of student passes.

Those who wish to cancel their visit pass or student pass can walk in to any immigration office.

Individuals must make a booking via email if they intend to apply for extension of professional and business visit pass, or apply for permission to marry a foreign national.

The minister further said making an appointment for registration and renewal of passport and travel documents can be done via WhatsApp or email.

Registration and renewal of identity cards

Members of the public who wish to book a slot for registration of smart identity card for children who are 12 years old (Brunei citizens and permanent residents) can do so via email or phone.

Bookings via email or phone are also available for those who wish to apply for renewal of lost smart identity card and urgent applications for registration and renewal of smart identity card.

To collect identity cards, individuals are required to make a booking via the hotline.

The department will also be extending the operating hours of its identity card service counters at its headquarters until 3:30pm. A registration counter will be open on Fridays from 8:15am to 11am at the Immigration and National Registration Department headquarters and its branch in Belait.

MoHA reopens citizenship and re-entry permit applications

The ministry has also reopened entry permit applications for permanent residents, extension of re-entry permits and visas, as well as citizenship applications using the drop box method.

Meanwhile, bookings for application and collection of birth and death certificates, as well as child adoption can be done via email or the department’s hotline.

Starting November 26, the department will expand its birth and death certificates application services to Dewan Muhibbah at Brunei-Muara DIstrict Office and the Persiaran Multipurpose building in Belait.

YB Pehin Dato Hj Awg Abu Bakar reiterated that no action will be taken against individuals with expired smart identity cards, immigration passes as well as late registration for birth, death and adoption due to the pandemic.

The public were urged to be patient in booking their appointments and only make reservations if there is an urgent need.