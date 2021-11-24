BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) and Universiti Brunei Darussalam’s School of Business and Economics (UBDSBE) are jointly hosting a series of online seminars focused on sustainable investing. As a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UOBAM is committed to provide sustainable investment solutions for investors across Asia.

The first seminar of the series, “Sustainability – the Key to Global Investing”, will be held from 2pm-3pm on November 24 and is open to the university’s staff and students, government and financial institutions, as well as the public. The hour-long webinar will focus on sustainable investments and how it will impact the global financial landscape. It aims to raise public awareness on the importance of incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into investments. According to UOBAM, sustainability is about meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. The firm believes that sustainable investing is a key to addressing social and environmental issues that are facing the world today. What is sustainable investing?