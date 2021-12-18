BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – As our skin matures with age, it’s important to find the right skincare products to help maintain healthy skin.

As a woman in my late 30s, I have been embarking on my journey to healthy skin with my 68-year-old mother – “mama”.

Ageing makes our skin thinner, more fragile and less hydrated. Transepidermal water loss — where water passes through the skin’s layers into the air and evaporates — is a natural and inevitable process that leads to dry skin.

In our search for effective products, we came across Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash and Suu Balm Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser.

Mama was particularly excited to try the moisturiser because it promises fast, cooling itch relief within five minutes!

She used to believe that dry skin is common especially for someone her age and health condition (she has diabetes and requires daily insulin injection). She also used to spend a lot of time under the sun in her younger years.

Mama suffers from dry skin which can be intensely itchy, and her hands would be red from all the scratching. She is also prone to skin irritation (dermatitis), which can be triggered by certain household cleaning products.

It has come to the point where using her regular soap just doesn’t cut it anymore. To avoid her dry skin from getting worse, I persuaded mama to make some skincare changes in her daily routine.

Her existing skincare routine is pretty basic and it’s hard to convince her to try new products, but we reached a compromise to look for products that are effective in hydrating and relieving her itchy skin.

Suu Balm body wash and moisturiser: The perfect dynamic duo

Mama now incorporates both Suu Balm body wash and moisturiser in her daily routine to make sure she gets the most benefits out of them.

The Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash is ideal for gentle cleansing on sensitive and dry skin since it is free from sulfate, fragrance, parabens and preservatives.

As it is formulated without harsh ingredients, the body wash doesn’t trigger sensitive skin flare-ups and keeps her skin smooth and hydrated.

Her after-shower routine is her favourite time of the day as she gets to see the difference the Suu Balm Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser makes on her skin.

The Suu Balm body moisturiser is her go-to product as it offers rapid itch relief in 5 minutes, thanks to the main ingredient — menthol — which gives a fresh, cooling sensation on the skin.

Containing five types of ceramides that are identical to our skin, the body moisturiser helps restore skin barrier and keeps mama’s skin moisturised always. It has now become an essential in mama’s bag in case she needs on the go relief from itchy skin whenever she’s out.

Formulated by Dr Tey Hong Liang, a senior consultant dermatologist at Singapore’s National Skin Centre (NSC), Suu Balm is ideal for anyone with dry, itchy and sensitive skin. It is also suitable for those suffering from eczema or psoriasis.

This means that Suu Balm products will not cause red, irritated skin or trigger allergic reactions.

I’m happy to say that Suu Balm received mama’s seal of approval. Not only did the products relieve her itchy skin, but she recommended the brand to her friends!.

Mama’s skincare tips:

Lather sunscreen all over your body and limit exposure to the sun.

Wear gloves when doing housework or gardening to reduce skin exposure to harsh chemicals.

Shower with Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash for that cooling, moisturised and refreshed feeling on your skin.

Moisturise, moisturise and moisturise!! Apply Suu Balm Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser to body regions that experience dryness or itchiness.

Drink up! Keeping yourself hydrated helps promote healthy skin.

Eat a balanced diet.

Make sure you’re well rested with at least seven hours of sleep.

Go for medical checkups. Prevention is better than cure.

Where can you buy Suu Balm? The products are available at Guardian stores and selected clinics. Suu Balm Dual Rapid Itch Relief Moisturiser is priced from $21.90 and Suu Balm Dual Cooling & Moisturising Cream Body Wash retails from $29.90.