BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The government has cancelled plans to lift the ban on non-essential travel on January 1, removing all countries in the green travel list amid fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Speaking at the COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, the minister at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said authorities have decided not to proceed with the quarantine-free travel policy now due to “rising cases in several countries and the threat of Omicron”.

YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said all Brunei residents and foreigners are still required to seek approval from PMO if they wish to leave or enter the country for essential travel.

The scrapping of the green travel list, which initially included Australia, China, Singapore and the UK, comes just three days before international air travel was due to restart after a 21-month wait.

The UK was the first country to be withdrawn from the green list last week as it grapples with a surge in Omicron infections. Brunei’s first Omicron case was imported from Britain.

Brunei has opted to delay the reopening of borders, despite loosening most domestic COVID curbs as part of the government’s strategy of treating the coronavirus as endemic.

Spelling out the revised travel guidelines, YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin said essential outbound travel is allowed for Brunei residents who received at least two COVID vaccine doses within 14 days to three months before boarding their flight.

Incoming passengers must do a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 48 hours prior to departure, take an antigen tapid test upon arrival and another PCR test at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital’s Sports Complex on the fifth day of their entry to Brunei.

All inbound travellers can only undergo mandatory quarantine at designated hotels.

“We can no longer allow home quarantine since the Omicron variant is quite serious now, we’re still monitoring and assessing the COVID situation,” the minister said, adding that travel rules will be updated from time to time.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin said individuals should clearly state their reasons for travel in their applications via PMO’s e-mail for outbound travel and the Department of Immigration and National Registration for foreign nationals who wish to enter Brunei.