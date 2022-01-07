BMW mesh kidney grille, the distinguishing feature of the new BMW X4.

The new BMW X4 adopts the new front end of the new BMW X3, but adds an exclusive distinguishing feature in the form of the mesh kidney familiar from other sporty BMW models.

Just like the new BMW X3, the adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function are also standard, while the BMW Laser Light, which is particularly light-intensive and has a long range, is also available as an option for the new BMW X4.

Featuring flat full LED rear lights that emphasise the vehicle width and protrude strikingly from the vehicle body in their three-dimensional design, the rear section now has an even more clear-cut shape in the new BMW X4 revision.

The new rear apron has a tidier appearance, with an increased proportion of painted surface and reflectors now placed vertically and lower in the bumper. The wide free-form tailpipe trims echo the horizontal lines of the upper section.

M Sport package with striking rear apron in the new BMW X4.

In M Sport guise, the frame and inserts of the new BMW X4’s kidney grille can be painted in high-gloss black on request. In addition, the car comes with a new rear apron with a wide, offset insert in the shape of an anvil.

Like the side air-curtain-panels, this is finished in high-gloss black and gives a powerful overall impression that is distinctly road-oriented.

As with the new BMW X3, the M Sport package includes the new 19-inch alloy wheel Y-Spoke 887M in Midnight Grey Bicolor with 245/50 R19 tyres as standard.

BMW M insignia for the new BMW X4 M40i.

The new BMW X4 M40i is based on the appearance and standard equipment of the corresponding BMW X3 model and bears typical BMW M insignia such as the specific BMW M kidney with chrome frame, double kidney bars in high-gloss black and M logo as well as the aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black.

The rear apron with its anvil-shaped insert is complemented by air curtain trim in high-gloss black. Analogous to the new BMW X3 M40i are the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome with the two “teeth” and the tyres.

11 paint finishes for the new BMW X3 and one exclusively for the new BMW X4.

Following the redesign of the BMW X3, BMW offers a total of 11 paint finishes in the regular range.

The metallic paint finish Skyscraper Grey is new, and as is M Brooklyn Grey metallic from the M Sport package upwards, along with the two BMW Individual paint finishes Aventurine Red and Tanzanite Blue.

The new metallic finish Piedmont Red is available exclusively for the new BMW X4. For the first time, there is also a choice of numerous special BMW Individual paint finishes for the two models, including matt finishes such as Frozen Deep Grey.

The range of special finishes available is to be further expanded in the future.