BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – UOB Asset Management (B) Sdn Bhd (UOBAM Brunei) has won the Best Institutional House and Best Investor Education for Brunei accolades at the Asia Asset Management 2022 Best of the Best Awards.

This is the first time the Brunei subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered UOB Asset Management received the Best Institutional House (Brunei) award, which recognised its efforts in helping institutional clients meet investment priorities, such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

The firm also offers bespoke trainings to expand clients’ knowledge on fund management and taps on its regional network of experts across nine regions in Asia, such as ESG specialists, multi-asset experts, and fund of hedge fund experts, to provide timely and accurate investment opportunities.

The Asia Asset Management 2022 Best of the Best Awards is given to Asia’s finest performers in asset management, including innovation, product management and investor education. The award ceremony was held virtually on June 9 and attended by asset management firms across Asia.

For the third time in four years, UOBAM Brunei also won the Best Investor Education award for its efforts in delivering education programmes to investors and the public.

To help investors avoid the pitfalls of greenwashing, the firm has identified sustainable investing as a key topic this year.

It reaches out to investors to invite them to join the firm’s investment outlook sessions and trainings on specific asset classes.

UOBAM Brunei also provides opportunities to its institutional clients and partners to upskill their knowledge, including sponsorships to encourage partners to get ESG investing certifications.

General Manager of UOBAM Brunei Kamal Hj Muhammad said the awards are a testament of the firm’s commitment to the development of Brunei’s financial market and education of investors.

“We continue to stay ahead of the curve by using artificial intelligence for our ESG analysis, encouraging the investor community to upskill, and improving our digital distribution channels.

“Additionally, we are building a local ESG team and working with more partners to create innovative products that can make an impact to the community we operate in,” he added.

Since 2021, UOBAM Brunei has collaborated with Universiti Brunei Darussalam School of Business and Economics (UBDSBE) to educate the public on the urgency and importance of sustainable investing.

A microsite was developed and hosted on UBDSBE’s website as a resource on sustainable investing for students and the public. There are plans for more seminars to be conducted later this year.