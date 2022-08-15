Taking care of your should be a top priority, especially while you’re pursuing your education abroad and away from family for the first time.

It can be difficult to enjoy a worry-free student life if you have health concerns, given all that’s been happening around the world since the pandemic.

If you fall ill in a foreign country or are injured in an accident, medical bills or unexpected costs are the last thing you want to worry about.

From Takaful Brunei Am Sdn Bhd (TBA) comes the Student Care Takaful plan, offering comprehensive coverage for Bruneian students abroad.

With TBA’s Student Care Takaful you can rest easy knowing your costs are covered if unexpected health scares or accidents happen.

The plan’s benefits include reimbursement for medical expenses due to illness, accidents, or COVID-19, as well as death and total permanent disability.

The policy also covers surgical costs of up to $15,000, emergency evacuation up to $1,000,000, and COVID-19 medical expenses up to $50,000.

There are also travel benefits included in the plan, such as covering the cost of plane tickets in case you need to return home on compassionate emergency leave, as well as laptop and computer damage of up to $2,000.

These are just a few of the many health and travel benefits included in TBA’s Student Care Takaful.

The plan also provides 24-hour worldwide coverage for all countries, excluding the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Students can now enjoy a 15% discount for TBA Student Care Takaful by participating via the Takaful Brunei Mobile app. Pricing starts as low as $547.50.

By participating via the app from August 1-31, 2022, you stand to win $500 as the “Takaful Product of The Month” lucky draw winner.

You’ll also be entered into Takaful Brunei Mobile’s bi-monthly lucky draw, known as the “Sanang-Sanang Manang” promotion, where you could bag $15,000!

For more information on the TBA Student Care Plan, contact TBA at 2244000 or 7434000 (WhatsApp). You can also visit their website or Instagram page.