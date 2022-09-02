Great news everyone, if you are a DST Infinity plan subscriber, your plan will be upgraded to 100Mbps SuperSpeed!

This means faster speed for all Infinity subscribers. Now, even the lowest, most affordable Infinity plan, Infinity 38 comes with 100Mbps.

DST announced the newly upgraded Plans – 100Mbps SuperSpeed for all Infinity plans on Thursday at the DST Roadshow at The Mall, Gadong.

DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni launched the new Infinity Plans.

DST had also brought back its Infinity 78, which now comes with faster speed and more data with a 100mbps and 1000GB upgrade.

If you are the first 100 customers registering for the new 100Mbps Infinity plans at the DST Roadshow, you will also go home with a $100 gift voucher!

For those Switching to DST Infinity plans from their current service providers, offers also include free devices and a $50 cash back. Other offers also include a wide range of 5G phone bundles with DST’s Mobi plans as low as $0.

Apart from the exciting offers available at the DST Roadshow, members of the public can come and join to win DST merchandise by participating in the games and activities.

The DST Roadshow is open from 10am to 10pm until September 4. Don’t forget to check out DST website for more information on the newly upgraded 100Mbps Infinity Plans.