Should any unexpected expenses befall you or your family, making credit card payments can pose a challenge – despite any financial preparations you may have made.

On top of taking care of medical expenses, or staying afloat in times of bereavement, you may have the added burden of paying outstanding credit card bills.

Takaful Brunei Keluarga Sdn Bhd (TBK) has got you covered during difficult times with its Credit Card Protection plan.

The plan offers coverage against financial hardship in case of death and total permanent disability. This includes takaful benefits to cover outstanding credit card bills owed by a takaful participant.

Customers can feel secure with a monthly contribution starting from $3.80 for every $1,000 of your credit card limit.

The TBK Credit Card Protection offers minimum coverage of $1,000 and up to $20,000 per card.

By participating the TBK Credit Card Protection plan, you also stand to win cash prizes in the “Takaful Product of The Month” lucky draw. All you have to do is choose your plan via the Takaful Brunei Mobile App from September 1-30, and you’ll be entered in the monthly draw, as well as Takaful Brunei Mobile’s bi-monthly Sanang-Sanang Manang promotion where you could walk away with $15,000.

For more details, contact TBK at 2231100 or 7371100 (WhatsApp), or visit their website or Instagram page.