BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Ambassador of the European Union to Indonesia and Ambassador-Designate to Brunei Darussalam Vincent Piket will pay a working visit to the sultanate from March 1 to 3.

Ambassador-Designate Piket will meet with government officials, business leaders, academics, and civil society organisations. During his introductory visit to the sultanate, Piket will also attend events organised through a new EU project to promote bilateral partnership and cooperation: the European Union-Brunei Darussalam Partnership Facility.

The European Union-Brunei Darussalam Partnership Facility aims to promote two-way exchanges and know-how transfer between Bruneian and EU stakeholders from government, private sector, and civil society. The Facility will cover policy areas of shared interest, like economic cooperation, higher education, research, environment, climate and sustainable growth.

On March 1, Ambassador-Designate Piket will open a Policy Outreach and Exchange Seminar on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. “Promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment is a shared task. I hope this seminar will produce some hands-on ideas for cooperation between Brunei and the EU in this area,” said Ambassador-Designate Piket.

He will be joined at the seminar by France Ambassador to Brunei Bernard Regnauld-Fabre, and Gerda Winkler, German Ambassador to Brunei.

The event will feature keynote speeches from Ambassador-Designate Piket and Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. There will also be two panel discussions with speakers from Brunei, Indonesia, and the EU Delegation in Jakarta, exploring topics from gender mainstreaming in policy-making to achieving equal participation across different sectors of the economy.

The Policy Outreach and Exchange Seminar is aimed at anyone interested in advancing gender equality, particularly from a policy perspective. Those interested in attending can register here, where you can view the full programme and list of speakers. Participation in the seminar is free, but space is limited.