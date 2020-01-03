Get ready, the latest version of the world’s best-selling car has finally launched in Brunei.

The all-new Toyota Corolla Altis was unveiled on NBT Brunei’s microsite, making it the first digital car launch in the sultanate.

Designed with sportiness in mind, but with the comfort of a sedan, the Corolla Altis has become a timeless classic.

We got to take the latest Corollla Altis out for a spin this weekend, and here’s what we found.

Getting behind the wheel

Whether you’re speeding down on the highway or manouvering the narrow roads of your neighbourhood, the all-new Corolla has a lower centre of gravity that provides enhanced vehicle stability and less roll during cornering.

Its improved suspension system also means the car is easy to handle, making turning effortless and stable.

The Corolla comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, a bundle of active safety features designed to help protect the driver and passengers. This includes dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam, a pre-collision system and lane departure alert.

Engine prowess

Both the 1.8L and 1.6L models come with the 4 cylinder in-line 16 valve, but the 1.8L version comes with a higher engine capacity of 1798cc and 138 horsepower, while the 1.6L model has a capacity of 1598cc and 121 horsepower.

These modifications give the 1.8L model better acceleration performance, while the 1.6L engine is better suited towards daily driving.

“Young professionals looking for a car between the ranges of Toyota Vios and Toyota Camry can go for the Corolla Altis. The sedan boasts advanced technologies and amazing comfort, refinement and luxury,” said NBT Toyota trainer Amran Junaidi.

Not sacrificing style for comfort

The interior is designed with minimalism in mind, which can be seen by its practical dash setup and dynamic driving capabilities.

Quality materials are used in the upholstering — leather seats with stitching and a satin chrome finish, while the 10-inch infotainment screen enhances the passenger experience.

There is also ample headroom and legroom, while trunk space measuring 470 litres — and it’s also accessible from the back seat.

Have we piqued your interest? The new Corolla Altis can be viewed at the nearest Toyota showroom starting from January 3, 2020. Members of the public can also visit the microsite, or NBT’s Facebook and Instagram pages.