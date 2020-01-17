BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei’s Kampong Ayer and Bangar town have received recognition for meeting ASEAN tourism standards.

Bangar was awarded the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard, which honours tourist cities that comply with criteria that include environmental management, cleanliness and green spaces.

Kampong Ayer won the ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award in the urban sustainable category, with the Brunei-Muara District Office as the lead partner.

The award aims to recognise ASEAN tourism stakeholders that take responsible action to decrease the negative environmental or social impact brought on by rapid tourism expansion.

The awards were handed out as part of the ASEAN Tourism Form, which drew to a close in Brunei on Thursday.

Four Brunei businesses in the hospitality sector also received accolades, along with other ASEAN tourism service providers and destinations that meet standards set under the ASEAN National Tourism Organisation.

Brunei’s Radisson Hotel and Ulu Ulu Resort in Temburong were presented with the ASEAN Green Hotel Standard for their initiatives in energy-saving, use of green products and community involvement.

Radisson Hotel, Armada Properties and Tarindak D’Seni were awarded the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard, which recognises venues that comply with the best practices on hosting meetings and conferences.

Forty-six establishments from across the region were also recognised by ASEAN Green Hotel Awards and 41 were awarded with ASEAN MICE Venue Awards.

The ASEAN Clean Tourist City Awards were presented to 21 cities in Southeast Asia, while 18 establishments were recognised for their achievements in the ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards.