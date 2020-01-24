BRUNEI-MUARA – Datastream Digital (DST) has launched its revised products and services, which the telco’s CEO said was “worth the wait” for its 420,000 customers.

DST’s Enable Limitless Connectivity, Everywhere month-long campaign culminated with the unveiling of its Eas!, Freedom, Mobi and Infinity products at The Empire Hotel on Friday.



DST CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni said the telco is committed to introduce more value to its products through better subscription, campaigns, rewards and promotions.

Easi

One of the new bundles DST introduced was its prepaid mobile service – Easi with the Combo 8 and Combo 22 bundles.

The telco also revised its data-add on packages with more value for money.

Freedom

Freedom is a new mobile broadband product to replace the GO!broadband.



With Freedom 18, Freedom 38 and Freedom 63, subscribers can enjoy the use of data anytime and anywhere.



Mobi

Previously known as Prima postpaid, Mobi has simplified its monthly plans to $30, $50 and $80.

Calls and SMS are all unlimited with data quota bundles ranging from 8GB, 20GB and 65GB, which is nearly triple its previously offered data.

Infinity

Infinity marks DST’s first foray into offering fibre service to the home.



Monthly Infinity plans are as low as $38 with a 200GB data quota while the unlimited fibre plans start from $98 onwards.

As part of the launch, DST is offering promotions for a limited time to kickstart the year 2020.

Easi users who downloaded the MyDST App from the App Store or Google Play Store will be rewarded with 6GB for the next three months.

For a limited time only, DST is offering a free Easi SIM when purchasing a $20 top-up.

Easi customers who sign up for Mobi 30 and Mobi 50 will get a free Samsung A30s or Oppo A5 2020 smartphones while stocks last.



DST subscribers who upgrade their current Mobi plan will continue to enjoy the previous plan’s rental price for up to three months.

The service provider is also offering a Converge plan where subscribers receive Infinity 38 with 200GB quota 24 months for free when four friends or family members combine and subscribe to Mobi plans.

More information on DST’s new products and services is available on its website, as well as on its MyDST app.

Transformation of telcos

DST Chairman YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said the transformation of Brunei’s telecommunications sector meant that there might be some fears and tensions.



“The transformation of the sector was necessary for Brunei to keep pace with the rest of the world to move ahead with the digital revolution.

“It is critical to ensure that no Bruneians would be left behind and Bruneians will be taken care of, this was the promise that we have made on the outset of the ICT sector transformation initiative,” he added.

Government-linked company Unified National Networks (UNN) was established last year to take over the three Bruneian telcos’ network infrastructure, with the three service providers now focusing on retail operations.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew said the existing DST, TelBru, Progresif entities are now transforming themselves into “development companies” which will be launched over the coming weeks.

“We are developing other businesses out of these entities to provide services that are required not only by the players in the new ecosystem but to cater to external needs as well,” he said.

The DST chairman, who is also minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and second minister of finance and economy, said industry partners are being sought for collaboration to “become the springboard for employees’ future careers”.

“Simultaneously, employees will be supported by trained career coaches to identify their professional aspirations, create tailored development plans and will then be provided with the resources and support required to reach their full potential,” he added.