BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN -The telco imagine has launched its 10th branch at Brunei International Airport in push to woo tourists after rebranding its retail business.



Suzanna Suharju, imagine’s CEO, said the latest branch is the telco’s first store that carries its new brand and showcases the use of digital displays.

Speaking during the launch of the store on Friday, she said imagine will continue to build its distribution network and improve accessibility for Bruneian consumers and tourists.

She added that international travellers can opt to stay connected with imagine’s 4G+ network in the sultanate.

The store, which comes in the form of two pavilions, is located at the airport’s arrival and departure halls.

The opening of the store came a day after imagine announced three new broadband and mobile plans as part of its revamped services.

Services offered at the new branch include sign-ups for broadband and voice services, postpaid mobile plans, upgrades and bill payment.

The pavilions also sell prepaid WiFi cards that can be used through imagine’s nationwide WiFi network, as well as a customer experience centre to assist users in connecting to the airport WiFi.

Launching the pavilions were Minister of Transport and Infocommunications YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohammad Yusof. Also present was Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Dato Seri Paduka Dr Hj Abdul Manaf Hj Metussin, who is also chairman of imagine’s parent company, TelBru.

The operating hours for the pavilions are Monday to Sunday 8am – 12.30am and Friday 8am – 11.30am, 2.30pm – 12.30am.

For further information, imagine customers are encouraged to contact the Talk2Us customer care line at 111, visit the company’s website or follow its social media pages for the latest updates.