BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Progresif has announced new mobile and home broadband plans on Friday, a week after rival telcos launched their service offerings.



Progresif CEO Hjh Nurul Haniah Hj Md Jaafar unveiled the OnePlan, described as a one-size-fits-all plan for mobile and home broadband packages.

OnePlan gives all mobile users the same starting package of 1GB data with unlimited talk and text for only $10, and a 100GB data starting point of $40 for home broadband subscribers.

In addition, consumers are able to carry over their unused data to the next month and the telco maintains its no annual licence fee policy.

The telco has promised a transparent and flexible plan with no throttling; no 24-month contract; consumers only pay what they use and no fine print.

Existing Progresif Plan customers will automatically be switched to Progresif new Mobile OnePlan on Saturday.

Both mobile and home broadband users can easily add on data at any point at a price of $10 per 5GB on mobile, and $10 per 100GB on home broadband.

Consumers also have the option of bundling their personal mobile and home broadband, which offers 1GB mobile data and 100GB home broadband data for $50.

One Family

Progresif has also introduced family subscriptions with its One Family plan to keep families connected whether at home or on the move.

The One Family mobile plan offers 10GB of shared mobile data for up to five lines from $30.

The One Family Bundle, which combines the family mobile plan and home broadband plan, starts at 100GB of home broadband data for $100.

Free installation is included in the deal as well as free Progresif Media subscription in the near future.

No unlimited data option



The telco has scrapped its unlimited data option for mobile subscribers.



In her presentation, the CEO said what most people view as an “unlimited plan” comes with limitations and pitfalls that most do not know about.

“The average Brunei mobile subscriber only uses 12GB of data per month, despite having to pay for an unlimited plan. This means that month after month, many are paying for data they don’t end up using.

“More than that, if they have an unlimited plan and do use excessive data, the consumer triggers the fair usage policy that’s hidden in the fine print and have their network speed throttled”, she added.

Hjh Nurul said Progresif’s OnePlan gives consumers complete control of their spending in a flexible and transparent manner.

“We don’t lock you into a 24-month contract, you only pay for the data you use, data you haven’t used gets carried over to the next month, and your line won’t be throttled. We believe this is big progress for the consumer,” she added.

Progresif Director of Sales Devin Edwards said, “What we are doing today is not revolutionary. It’s not a change in our strategy. It’s what we have been planning for the last five years so it’s a culmination of everything that we’ve been working towards all along”.

He added, “We are not in the business to try to be louder to drown out the sound of others, we want to be more personal so it felt more like us”.

Progresif Media

Progresif will also be launching a streaming platform for music, movies and TV named Progresif Media later this year.

The upgraded app will be subscription-based, providing both free and paid on-demand content.

“The idea is you’re not going to compete with Netflix. What Netflix can’t do is that they cant cater to as far as the access and opportunity for local performance artists, filmmakers, recording artists a chance at a platform not just to promote themselves but also to monetise,” Edwards said.

“The platform that we build will bring a lot of Hollywood and regional content. We are going to bring curated libraries for each foreign worker’s needs in Brunei – Malaysian, Philippines, Indonesian content. We will also continue to curate and develop local producers,” he added.

In its statement, Progresif said it will always strive to be more than a mobile operator.

The CEO said the telco has pledged to give back one percent of revenue to the community through support of arts & culture, education, environment and entrepreneurship.

In its five years of operation, Progresif said it has supported 255 NGO events, empowered 80 startups and enabled over 200 creative artists to showcase their talent.