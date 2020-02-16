BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Avid boxer HRH Prince ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah on Sunday launched Jab Gym, a new high-end fitness facility located at Pavo Point.

Jab pegs itself as Brunei’s first boutique boxing gym, selling a lifestyle that combines luxury with high-level fitness training.

“Theres not a lot of boutique gyms in in Southeast Asia. So we decided to build a world-class facility here in Brunei,” HRH told reporters during the gym’s open day.

“We want to inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle. Fitness for me is very important to be productive… The boxing scene in Brunei has elevated in the last few years, so I hope people enjoy the gym as much as I do.”

Clocking in at just under 10,000 sq feet of prime real estate, Jab Gym was designed by London-based design firm Keane, using materials such as raw concrete, blackened metals and Italian marble to give the space an industrial-luxe feel.

Floor to ceiling glass wraps around the space, giving it an unrivalled view of Bandar Seri Begawan.

Aside from boxing training, Jab offers a state of the art gym facility and group classes that include boxercise, strength and conditioning, TRX, yoga, and circuit training.

The management has assembled some of Brunei’s best-known fitness trainers to run the classes, including Nadzri Harif, Alim Roslan and Maria Taha.

An added draw is London-born Lex Igwe, a former boxing champion of the Royal Marines — and personal boxing coach to the prince — who was brought in to shape the boxing programme.

Jab says its programmes aren’t just for experienced boxers or fitness freaks, but for all people “regardless of ability”. Their boxercise classes are divided into four tiers, from beginners to more advanced levels.

Prince Mateen said the response has been “very positive” so far, with close to 200 people registering interest for gym membership before they opened.

Once firmly established in Brunei, there are plans expand the gym outside the sultanate, with potential to franchise the brand across the region.