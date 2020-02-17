BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei Shell Marketing’s (BSM) new Shell V-Power gasoline and Shell V-Power diesel are now available for sale at 14 retail stations throughout the country.

Shell V-Power gasoline and Shell V-power diesel are BSM’s latest quality fuels that deliver enhanced performance and efficiency.

It has been 20 years since BSM introduced a new motor fuel in the Brunei market.

Three stations, Mar’azmala Station in Jerudong, Pakatan Station in Tutong and Rozana Filling Station in Seria, were the focal points of the launch on Sunday.

In Brunei-Muara district, BSM Managing Director Muhammad Norshafiee Dato Paduka Hj Abd Jalil was on site at the Mar’azmala Station in Jerudong as well as owner of Mar’azmala Petrol Station & Trading, Pehin Orang Kaya Lela Pahlawan Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Mohammad Jaafar Hj Abdul Aziz.

Shell V-Power gasoline and Shell V-Power diesel will supplement the fuels in the Brunei market.

The two fuels are designed to be more efficient and protect car engines by maximising energy from the fuel and improving engine conditions.

The Shell V-Power pump prices will fluctuate based on crude oil market prices every month. The two fuels are currently valued at 82 cents per litre.

Foreign-registered vehicles are also allowed to purchase the new fuels.

Shell’s other fuels – Shell Premium, Shell Super, Shell Regular and Shell Diesel – will still be available at the current subsidised prices.



With every purchase of Shell V-Power, users will stand a chance to win a Porsche Macan S until June 30. The first few customers will also receive attractive gifts while stocks last.

Shell V-Power gasoline is available at 14 retail stations while Shell V-Power Diesel is available at seven retail stations.

More information on Shell V-Power fuels is available on BSM’s website and Instagram page.