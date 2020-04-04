BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei’s population grew 3.9 percent between 2018 and 2019 to an estimated 459,500 people, according to a recent report published by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (DEPS).

The data in the Report of the Mid-Year Population Estimates 2019 shows upward trend in the population growth rate, going from 1.2 percent in 2016 to 2.9 percent in 2017, then three percent in 2018, and 3.9 percent last year.

The department’s annual report provides updated information on trends in population growth, disaggregating data by residential status, geographic distribution, age and race.

Out of the total population, Brunei citizens accounted for the largest share with 72 percent, while permanent residents made up 7.3 percent and temporary residents made up 20.5 percent.

Malays formed the largest community in the country at 65.8 percent, while people of Chinese ethnicity comprised 10.3 percent and other races formed 24 percent of the population.

The report also stated that there are 114 men for every 100 women.

Forty-eight percent of people were in the 24-54 age bracket while youth 24 and under comprised 28 percent of the population. Those aged above 55 represented 13 percent.

The median age in 2019 was 30.6 years compared to 30.4 years in 2018.

Brunei-Muara was the most populated district accounting for 69.5 percent of the total population.

This was followed by the Belait district at 16.5 percent, Tutong at 11.5 percent and Temburong at 2.5 percent.

Brunei’s population density is 80 persons per square kilometre.

The Department of Statistics said the population estimates are based on the final data of the Population and Housing Census Update 2016 and incorporates three major components of population change — births and deaths for the natural increase; and net migration.

For the 2019 estimates, the compilation for net migration was made using data from the Department of Immigration and National Registration and Department of Schools.