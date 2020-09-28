BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Muara Port Company (MPC) has teamed up with Brunei Shell Marketing (BSM) to expand bunkering operations that allow more cargo ships to refuel when they dock at the port.

BSM will begin supplying marine gas oil to arriving vessels at its dedicated barge in Muara Port from October 1, a joint statement from the two companies said.

The barge, dubbed ‘Star1’, can handle up to 800 metric tonnes of cargo.

The two companies recently signed a long-term agreement on the supply of bunkering services at Muara Port.

MPC and BSM said their partnership aims to increase the number of ships making their port of call at Muara Port, and subsequently contribute to the Brunei economy.

“This collaboration marks a big milestone for the port industry in Brunei Darussalam, where bunkering can be offered and further developed at Muara Port,” the statement read.

The number of vessel calls at Muara Port declined 2.7 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year.

MPC is a joint venture established in 2017 between government-linked company Darussalam Assets and China’s Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group.

Signing the agreement on behalf of MPC were Zhong Kunyu, director of marketing and business development and Md Akmal Hanis Hj Jefri, director of strategic management.

Hjh Rozalina Hj C A Mohamed, sales and marketing manager and Suzelawati Haji Radin, head of commercial, were the signatories for BSM.