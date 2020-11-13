BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Registration is now open for the Brunei Young Leaders Convention (BYLC), which will take place at the National Service Programme Training Camp in Temburong from March 23 to 25 next year.

Local youth social enterprises – Perspective Insan Academy, Al-Huffaz Management and Generasi Bekarih – will collaborate for the third instalment of the convention that will feature forums and mentor clinics.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Brunei’s Vision 2035, establish networks and interact with mentors and panellists, as well as experience unique activities in Temburong.

Legislative Council member YB Iswandy Ahmad, in his capacity as the convention chairperson, said BYLC had to be postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said the committee is limiting the number of participants to only 200 to comply with the government’s social gathering limit of 350 people.

Participants are also required to adhere to the safety measures put in place.

The convention aims to gather and unite youth as well as stakeholders such as government, private sector and the community to deliver accurate and updated information on Vision 2035.

It also provides a platform for youth to carry out effective and sustainable programmes to achieve Vision 2035, BYLC said in its statement.

The motto for BYLC 2021 is B.E.L.I.A, which stands for ‘Believe, Empower, Lead, Inspire and Act’.

The three-day convention is open to youth aged 18 to 40 who are passionate in making positive changes, contributing to the nation’s development and achieving Vision 2035.

All applicants are required to fill in the form as part of the selection process.

Successful applicants will be required to pay a $200 fee but grants are up for grabs.

Applications will close on March 1, 2021.

More information on the convention is available through BLYC’s official social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

