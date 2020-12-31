What will you remember when you look back on 2020? Like the rest of the world, the COVID-19 outbreak dominated Brunei headlines in an unprecedented year of disruption. From the pandemic fallout to the untimely passing of a prince, we round up some of our most popular stories as we count down the last remaining days of 2020.

The Scoop’s live blogs on the COVID-19 pandemic were the most read of the year. For four months, we covered the health ministry’s daily press briefings and brought the latest updates of the coronavirus situation to counter misinformation.

While COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the world, Brunei has managed to control the spread of the coronavirus in two months as the sultanate has not had a domestic COVID-19 infection since May 6.

After the country reported its first case on March 9, involving a Bruneian man who returned from a Tabligh event in Kuala Lumpur, Brunei went on to record another 151 coronavirus infections and three deaths.

Daily lives were disrupted as mosques and schools were ordered to close, Brunei residents were barred from leaving the country, large public gatherings were banned, the energy and tourism sectors suffered major losses and prices of goods and services increased.

A semblance of normality was restored when the government started to ease COVID-19 restrictions during the first phase of the de-escalation plan on May 16, but all Bruneians are required to use the BruHealth contact-tracing app whenever they visit public premises.

Brunei is expected to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021 after the government acquired the vaccine for at least 50 percent of the population.

Brunei entered a seven-day mourning period after the death of His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Azim, who passed away at the age of 38 on October 24.

The untimely passing of the young royal was attributed to severe systemic vasculitis, according to a statement released by his younger brother HRH Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

An advocate for the arts and creative industries, the prince championed several causes around youth and people with disabilities.

The second eldest son of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Bandar Seri Begawan.

3. Gov’t imposes travel ban on all Brunei residents

In a lost year of travel, Brunei residents have not been allowed to leave the country since a travel ban was imposed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Borders remain closed for non-essential travel but the government began to relax restrictions on foreign arrivals from September 15.

As part of the gradual easing of travel curbs, Brunei resumed limited bilateral travel with Singapore in September through a green lane arrangement that allows citizens of both countries to conduct essential business or official travel.

The high-profile trial of two former judges came to an end in January after Ramzidah Pehin Datu Kesuma Diraja Col (rtd) Hj Abdul Rahman and Hj Nabil Daraina Pehin Dato Ustaz Hj Badaruddin were found guilty of embezzling over $15.75 million from state coffers.

The High Court sentenced Ramzidah, who was the deputy official receiver at the Bankruptcy Office, to 10 years for each of the 14 charges of criminal breach of trust and five years for each of the 10 charges of money laundering.

Her husband, former senior magistrate Hj Nabil was sentenced to five years for each of the six offences of money laundering.

The court ordered their sentences to run concurrently, which means Ramzidah would serve 10 years in jail while Hj Nabil would stay behind bars for five years.

5. New entry and exit fees for land border travellers

Brunei introduced new regulations for cross-border travel between the sultanate and Malaysia, requiring all Bruneians and foreigners to pay $3 entry and exit fees from October 1.

The new guidelines were initially set to take effect from August 1 but were postponed after Malaysian frequent travellers lamented the exorbitant fees.

A return trip to Malaysia’s Limbang and Miri, which borders Brunei, will cost $6 per person. However, some Malaysian commuters are required to bypass several checkpoints as there is no road that directly connects Miri, Limbang and Lawas.

In consideration of the fees’ financial impact on commuters, Brunei authorities decided to issue $50 and $30 frequent traveller passes a month for adults and students, respectively.