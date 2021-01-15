BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Takaful Brunei customers will stand a chance to win a new Toyota Cross and cash prizes by purchasing products on its mobile app.

To reward loyal customers, the new Takaful Brunei Mobile ‘SANANG MANANG’ 2021 promotion was launched on Friday at Yayasan Shopping Complex.

The promotion, which runs from January 1 to June 30, will see the winner drive home the high-spec model of the Toyota Cross in July.

Cash prizes will also be handed out every two months — $10,000 for first place winners, $2,500 for second place winners, $1,000 for third place winners and $500 each for fourth to tenth place winners.

How to join the promotion

Participating in the promotion is easy. Simply download the Takaful Brunei Mobile and sign up or renew any takaful products with a contribution above $50.

Takaful Brunei Mobile users are eligible to one draw for each product, increasing their chances of winning if they buy more products.



Registered users have up to 12 Takaful products to choose from or they can renew and pay through the app at their convenience.

The products include Motor Takaful, Comprehensive Home Package Takaful, Domestic Helper Takaful, Nur Savings Takaful and Personal Accident for Active Life Takaful.

Customers will also enjoy discounts of up to 30 percent when they purchase any of the products on the mobile app.

Renewals and new purchases made through the TBA Call Centre at 2244000 for Motor Takaful are also eligible to win prizes.

10 customers rewarded with cash prizes

Prior to the launch, Takaful Brunei gave away cash prizes to 10 customers who won the Mobile Grand Prize lucky draw for December 2020.

The winners had bought products via the Takaful Brunei Mobile app.

Ak Mohammad Faizal Bin Pg Hj Sabtu emerged as the grand prize winner and received a $5,000 cash prize.

The wife of the grand prize winner, Sairah Husin said a portion of the prize money will be donated to charity on behalf of her mother-in-law, who passed away a week ago.

Both the first and second runners-up, Mohammed Adli Zaki Hj Abdul Majid and Hjh Alizah Hj Mohamad, went home with $2,500.

The remaining winners received a consolation prize of $500.

Takaful Brunei Managing Director Hj Shahrildin Pehin Dato Hj Jaya officiated at the event, which was streamed live on Takaful Brunei’s Instagram account.



Takaful Brunei Mobile can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store. Customers can contact TBA at 2244000 and TBK at 2231100 or email enquiry@takafulbrunei.com.bn for more details on the promotion.

