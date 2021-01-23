BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Indera Motors has selected the 16 winners of its ‘Season of Change Campaign’ lucky draw promotion at its Beribi showroom on Friday.



The authorised dealer of British brand Jaguar Land Rover said over 150 people participated in the campaign from October 1 until December 31 last year.

Sixteen names were drawn – eight for Jaguar and another eight for Land Rover.

Customers who test drove any Jaguar Land Rover vehicles during the promotional period entered the lucky draw with exciting prizes.

Jaguar winners:

Grand prize winner (Jaguar Heritage Watch)

Dr Sandeep Jain Second prize winner (three-month Jab Gym membership)

Zaty Bayani Hj Abd Rahim Third prize winner (Bang & Olufsen E8 Gen 3 Headset)

Pg Dr Ahmad Syukri Pg Hj Abd Rahim Consolation prize winners ($50 Under Armour Sports voucher per winner)

Aziman Hussin

Pg Hj Siti Norbaya Pg Mohammad

Jasmine Tan Yu Yin

Ong Chee Leong

Syukri Noor

Land Rover winners:

Grand prize winner (Land Rover Solar Watch)

Daniel Kueh Cha Kai Second prize winner (three-month Jab Gym membership)

Andy Lau Boon Ho Third prize winner (Bang & Olufsen E8 Gen 3 headset)

Alvin Yap Jok Kek Consolation prize winners ($50 Under Armour Sports voucher per winner)



Nor Iffah Nabilah Abdul Rahman



Dr Saiful Rizal Hj Mardi



Hj Muhammad Firdaus Hj Razali



Pg Adrian Pg Salleh Abd Rahman



Marina Abang



The prize presentation will take place on January 29.

The lucky draw was livestreamed through the Jaguar and Land Rover lnstagram page.

